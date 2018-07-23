हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon aka Anita of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain not quitting the show - Here's proof

Saumya is a very popular face on Indian TV. She has hosted a number of shows.  

Saumya Tandon aka Anita of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain not quitting the show - Here&#039;s proof
Pic courtesy: @saumyatandon

Mumbai: There were reports suggesting that Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita in And TV's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has quit the show. To put all speculations to rest, Saumya took to Twitter to reveal why she was absent on the sets for over a week. 

The pretty actress of the popular sitcom wrote: "Hey thanks for the concern, I had a liver infection so was on a leave for a week, have been shooting in Naigaon for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain since 3 days. (sic)."

Saumya is a very popular face on Indian TV. She has hosted a number of shows and the list includes - Dance India Dance season 1, 2 and 3, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Bournvita Quiz Contest, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen and Entertainment Ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition to name a few. She made her big screen debut with Imtaiz Ali's Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles in 2007. She has done a couple of fiction shows Aisa Des Hai Mera and Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni.

Directed by Shashank Bali, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a very popular show with limited characters.

The show stars Aashif Sheikh (as Vibhuti, Anita's husband), Shubhangi Atre ( as Angoori) and Rohitash Gaud (as Manmohan Tiwari, Angoori's husband) in lead roles.

Yogesh Tripathi, Saanand Verma, Kishore Bhanushali, Vaibhav Mathur, Deepesh Bhan, Soma Rathod, Vishwajeet Soni etc essay supporting roles.

Saumya TandonAnita BhabiBhabi Ji Ghar Par HainAnd TV showsasif sheikhShubhangi AtreRohitash Gaud

