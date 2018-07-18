हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shinde meets 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan on 'Dus Ka Dum'

Salman has successfully hosted the current season of the game show.

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde has her own fan army on social media and it came alive during her stay inside the madhouse. The 'Bhabiji' of telly world gained massive stardom after winning the show and also appeared Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan—an IPL show along with Sunil Grover.

Recently, Shilpa appeared on Salman's yet another game show 'Dus Ka Dum' which had none other than veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan as a special guest. Television's popular face Karan Patel was also a part of the show.

Shilpa took to Twitter and shared the news. Also, Karan thanked Salman and posted a picture of him with the superstar.

'Dus Ka Dum' is based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were hosted by Sallu Bhai.

Salman has successfully hosted the current season of the game show and entertained the viewers. His plays the money game with the contestants in his own style and that makes it worth a watch.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan appeared on the show to promote his upcoming venture 'Vishwapooram 2'. The film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Hindi and dubbed in Telugu. Kamal Haasan has written and directed the movie. It stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles.

Haasan and Pooja were seen as guests on Salman's show. Interestingly, the former hosted debut season of Bigg Boss Tamil. 

