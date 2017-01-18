SHOCKING! Salman Khan and Om Swami set for a face-off on 'Bigg Boss 10' grand finale?
New Delhi: The most controversial face in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 Om Swami is grabbing the eyeballs but for all the wrong reasons. First, he was unbearable for the inmates inside the house due to his weird living habits and now that he is out, the man knows not where to stop.
From hurling abuses at inmates to throwing pee at Bani J and Rohan during the task—self-styled godman Om Swami has done it all. However, his act of throwing pee was not accepted by the Bigg Boss at all and he was shown the door.
Ever since he has been ousted from the show, Om Swami has been on a spree to give weird interviews making several notorious statements about the show and its superstar host Salman Khan.
Earlier, yet another controversial contestant Priyanka Jagga was shown the door by Salman when her unruly behaviour was riding high. And it was reported that both Priyanka and Om Swami will not be a part of 'Bigg Boss 10' grand finale.
However, according to Times Of India, the self-styled godman might actually make it to the finale night. Yes! Shocking, isn't it? He had previously threatened that if he is not invited for the finale, he won't let it happen.
The report states that it is not clear whether the makers have changed their mind or is it Om Swami's antics, but it seems the controversial Baba is going to be a part of the finale.
No official statement has been made by the makers of the show as yet.
