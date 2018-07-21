हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla meets with car accident, hits several vehicles, 3 injured

Television actor Sidharth Shukla of 'Balika Vadhu' fame met with a road accident on Saturday evening in Andheri (West) Mumbai, an Indian Express report said. 

Sidharth Shukla meets with car accident, hits several vehicles, 3 injured

New Delhi: Television actor Sidharth Shukla of 'Balika Vadhu' fame met with a road accident on Saturday evening in Andheri (West) Mumbai, an Indian Express report said. 

The incident took place after the actor's car, which he was driving, lost its control and hit as many as five cars before hitting a divider. At least three people have reportedly received injuries in the incident. Sidharth, on the other hand, was unharmed. All the cars, including the actor's, were badly damaged. However, the injuries were not major in nature.

The Twitter handle of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association revealed about the incident and shared several photos from the spot. 

Speaking to the daily, Oshiwara Police confirmed the incident and said, "Our team is currently at the spot investigating the matter. We will be only able to give out an official statement once they are back." 

The incident took place at 6:30 today, the report added. 

Siddharth made his television debut with 2008 show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and later went on to star in a hit show 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. He also appeared in Bollywood films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' and 'Soorma'. 

