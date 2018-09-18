हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Haters troll Drashti Dhami for playing the 'other woman'; co-star Aditi Sharma extends support

Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora have been recipients of hate messages online. 

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Haters troll Drashti Dhami for playing the &#039;other woman&#039;; co-star Aditi Sharma extends support
Pic courtesy: @dhamidrashti (Instagram)

Mumbai: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka starring Shakti Arora, Drashti Dhami and Aditi Sharma is one of the most talked about TV shows these days. Ever since the show has gone on air, viewers have given mixed feedback.  

Fans have appreciated the actors for their brilliant performances while haters have trolled them for being a part of the show that showcases extra-marital relationship.

Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora have been recipients of hate messages online. The pretty actress is slammed for playing Nandini, 'the other woman' in Kunal (Shakti) and Mauli's (Aditi) married life.

However, there are people who have come out in support of Drashti. After her 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' co-star Siddhant Karnick, Drashti's 'Silsila' co-star Aditi has extended support to her.

Aditi took to Twitter to write: "I have to say the role @drashti10 chose as Nandini requires a lot of courage.Only a true artist n a strong person can do that.I love her for the loving caring helping person she is.I request every one that instead of getting personal y don't we appreciate n encourage her boldness (sic)."

Drashti replied to Aditi's tweet my sharing heart emoticons.

For the unversed, here's the summary of the story:

Kunal who is married to Mauli for over 3 years loses his heart to Nandini. He makes desperate attempts to keep Nandini away from his thoughts and life but succumbs to his feelings for her. Nandini too, who has had a terrible marriage Rajdeep (played by Abhinav Shukla), falls in love with Kunal.

