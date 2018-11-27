हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji goes on Twitter rant against 'Bigg Boss 12'

'Bigg Boss 12' is hosted by superstar Salman Khan, who has successfully hosted the previous 8 seasons.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Babita Ji goes on Twitter rant against &#039;Bigg Boss 12&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss 12' is the talk of the town amongst TV buffs. The show, however, has not been that entertaining in terms of content when compared with last season which was a kickass one! The contestants have not been able to generate much interest and that perhaps explains why it's getting slammed by fans on social media.

A famous face on television Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is following the season closely and has tweeted about what she feels. She has been on a Twitter rant and even called it the most biased season ever.

Check out her series of tweets:

Munmun is quite famous for playing Babita Ji in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' for years.

What do you think about the show this time?

