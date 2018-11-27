Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji goes on Twitter rant against 'Bigg Boss 12'

New Delhi: Popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss 12' is the talk of the town amongst TV buffs. The show, however, has not been that entertaining in terms of content when compared with last season which was a kickass one! The contestants have not been able to generate much interest and that perhaps explains why it's getting slammed by fans on social media.

A famous face on television Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is following the season closely and has tweeted about what she feels. She has been on a Twitter rant and even called it the most biased season ever.

Check out her series of tweets:

Oh that arrogance of Surbhi Rana when she gets power ! Unbelievable! Why is she given the sole power to nominate everyone instead of a fair task that decides it.? Most biased season ever. #BB12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 26, 2018

2 epis were fun.Surbhi getting called out for her overconfidence by Salman on Saturday n Romil in the Akhada was satisfying to watch. Disappointed to see Srishty getting evicted instead of Rohit or Somi Khan, the weakest of the lot who gets saved by her friends every time. #BB12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 26, 2018

Also satisfying to see Salman showing true faces of everyone on #WeekendKaVaar except Rohit got spared with very little . Looks like all the overconfident ones have calmed down a bit. Good to see Somi being finally called out for poking her nose in everyone’s matter. #BB12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 26, 2018

Deepak and Rohit are the worst cheapsters ever. They just know how to instigate people only because they know they won't be hit in the house. I bet they won't have this gut outside. Never expected this Rohit 2b this cheap. Lol. Nobody needs footage out of u two. Huh ! #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

When both the parties were wrong, then Big boss should have condemned Deepak's behaviour openly just like Megha's. And Surbhi Rana's pathetic decision to put Jasleen in jail proves how fake and biased she is. These cheapos gets spared from jail every time #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Deepak accusing Dipika of getting footage out of him is the biggest joke ever. #Dipika doesn't need that. You and ur entire gang needs that to be relevant in the show. Dipika is way too classy for you and ur gang to handle. You guys just know how to make fun of her #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Srishty has been such a disappointment lately. Her so called talk show chat with Romil demeaning Dipika with 'Saiyan bhaiyan' words were uncalled for. Then screams when Jasleen utters 'love track' when it's CLEAR from her behaviour that she favours Rohit every time. #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

KV is pretty much a shadow of those happy club members nowadays. Disappointing. You're much better than this. And enough bullshit from this Somi Khan. Pokes her nose in every thing and when confronted, has only one thing to say. 'Muh tod dungi'. Yea? Let's see then #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Karma definitely comes back to bite your ass. Rohit getting jailed finally is the proof of that. Big blow for Surbhi Rana too who tries to be sachai ki murti. Inspite of all nonsense some of these contestants are getting shielded. Such a biased season this time #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

These happy club's fanclubs here needs to take a chillpill too. You're blaming celebs of PR? So what are you guys doing? Ain't u running ur PR machinery and fanclubs to promote ur contestants ? So stop playing this victim card just like your contestants do it in the house #BB12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Celebs ainvayi celebs nahi hai. Each and every one of them have struggled hard in their life for years to reach where they're and achieve this success. So stop ur faltu comments and stop blaming their celebrity status. They're who they're becoz of their hard work. #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

So if they're celebrities today and they're lauded by their fans n have fanclubs, its because of their good will and work. They're recognised for their work. Unlike you all jo inke dost hai aur twitter pe aa gaye hai inki sena banke to troll others. GET A LIFE !! #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

I wish i could say this to #Dipika directly, but hell ya you're doing great lady. You have conducted urself with a lot of class n elegance. Dont bother about any n everyone who says "Oh she's acting". To hell with them. Nobody acts 24/7. Huh !! #Jasleen keep it up #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

As i said earlier, happy club's fanclubs n friends, especially Romil and Deepak's , are just cheap trollers and that is proved by their vulgar language to my tweets. LOL. M not even gonna give importance to these cheapos n their faltu comments.They will go 2 hell . #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Wish i cud say this too but #KV pls come out of the shadows of those foul mouthed people n play your own game. These people you share bond with nowadays are going to backstab you one day. Your reasons for sending Dipika to jail were baseless. You're better than this #BiggBoss12 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) November 23, 2018

Munmun is quite famous for playing Babita Ji in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' for years.

'Bigg Boss 12' is hosted by superstar Salman Khan, who has successfully hosted the previous 8 seasons.

What do you think about the show this time?