Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani is miffed - Here's why

Mumbai: The adorable Daya Bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani is miffed with people on social media. The actress, who is currently on maternity leave took to her Instagram page to warn internet users against tagging her in obscene posts.

She posted an Instagram story that read: "This is the last warning. Stop tagging me in inappropriate, vulgar and offensive content. All the pictures related to or of me are welcome but nothing else!"

Disha gave birth to a baby girl last year and has been on maternity leave since then. There were reports suggesting that Vakani would leave the show, but the makers assured the fans that the actress will resume work after her baby grows up.

Disha, who is married to Mayur Padia, is a popular theatre artiste in Gujarat. She has done plays like Kamal Patel v/s Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She has also done supporting roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas and Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar. Interestingly, both the films had Aishwarya Rai as the main lead. She has also been a part of Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Priyanka Chopra's Love Story 2050.

But Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (which began on July 28, 2008) made her a popular celebrity. The show based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by late columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta. She is paired with actor Dilip Joshi in the show which has been on the air for a decade now.