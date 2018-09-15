हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash all set to make a comeback with a mythological show Karn Sangini - Watch promo

Tejasswi became a household name after she played the role of Ragini in Swaragini.   

Tejasswi Prakash all set to make a comeback with a mythological show Karn Sangini - Watch promo
Pic courtesy: @tejasswiprakash

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's famous actresses - Tejasswi Prakash - is all set to return to the small screen with a brand new show also featuring Aashim Gulati and Kinshuk Vaidya.

Her co-star Aashim took to his Instagram page to share the video of the promo of the mythological show Karn Sangini in which he plays Karna.

Check out the promo here:

The show also features Sayantani Ghosh and Madirakshi Mundle essaying Kunti and Draupadi respectively while Kinshuk plays Arjuna.

According to the latest buzz, the show will showcase a part of the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata from Karna's perspective. Tejasswi, who was last seen in Rishta Likhengey Hum Naya, will play Urvi, Karna's Sangini in the show.

Rishta Likhengey Hum Naya was an extension of Pehredaar Piya Ki, a show starring Tejasswi in the lead role, that was pulled off air following a massive controversy over its content. In the show, she was paired with a nine-year-old boy.

Tejasswi became a household name after she played the role of Ragini in Swaragini. Here's congratulating her for her new show.

Tags:
Tejasswi PrakashTejasswi Prakash TV showsKarn SanginiSwaraginiRishta Likhengey Hum NayaPehredaar Piya Ki

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close