close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Aegon International: Jelena Ostapenko wins first match after French Open triumph

There was a shock, though, at Eastbourne`s Devonshire Park as defending champion Dominika Cibulkova suffered a second-round knockout by British player Heather Watson.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 08:24
Aegon International: Jelena Ostapenko wins first match after French Open triumph
Reuters

Eastbourne: Latvia`s Jelena Ostapenko, playing her first match since winning the French Open, survived a tough battle at the Aegon International on Monday, winning a topsy-turvy contest against Spain`s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3 0-6 6-4.

There was a shock, though, at Eastbourne`s Devonshire Park as defending champion Dominika Cibulkova suffered a second-round knockout by British player Heather Watson.

Watson, whose ranking has slumped to 126 in the world, delighted the home crowd with a 7-5 6-4 defeat of the fourth-seeded Slovakian.

Ostapenko, who shot up to 13th in the world after her stunning triumph in Paris, played with her usual mixture of clean winners and errors to overpower her opponent, despite a second set meltdown when her game misfired on the grass.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko, who got a first-round bye, will face either Britain`s fifth-seeded Johanna Konta or Romanian Sorana Cirstea in round three.

World number nine Cibulkova saved three match points when Watson served at 5-3 in the second set but after breaking back she immediately dropped her own serve as her Wimbledon preparations were cut short.

Cibulkova has been bothered by a wrist injury this season but said that had not been a factor in her loss.

"It`s more about to be more confident or to get some matches on my side, and it will be a different story," she told reporters. "Because right now it feels like the situations go against me in the match, and it just doesn`t go my way."

There was also an early defeat for Canda`s former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard who lost 6-3 3-6 6-2 to Czech Barbora Strycova.

TAGS

Aegon InternationalJelena OstapenkoFrench Opentennis newssports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Retiring Usain Bolt curious about his successor as world&#039;s fastest man
Other Sports

Retiring Usain Bolt curious about his successor as world...

SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan and family pose with MS Dhoni&#039;s kin
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

SEE PIC: Shikhar Dhawan and family pose with MS Dhoni'...

Novak Djokovic to have Andre Agassi in his corner throughout Wimbledon
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to have Andre Agassi in his corner throughou...

BCCI SGM: Committee to be formed for implementing Lodha reforms
cricket

BCCI SGM: Committee to be formed for implementing Lodha ref...

Anil Kumble&#039;s resignation as India&#039;s head coach was no great surprise, writes Ian Chappell
cricket

Anil Kumble's resignation as India's head coach w...

WATCH: Virat Kohli simulates MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;Helicopter shot&#039; for a six during 2nd ODI against West Indies
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli simulates MS Dhoni's 'Helicopt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video