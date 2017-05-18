close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in key pre-Wimbledon event in Birmingham

Sharapova returned from her doping ban on April 26.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 22:55
After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in key pre-Wimbledon event in Birmingham

London: Maria Sharapova has been granted a wildcard for next month's WTA grasscourt event in Birmingham, a key Wimbledon warm-up, organisers said on Thursday.

It comes two days after the Russian former world number one was refused a wildcard for the French Open following her 15-month ban for doping.

Next month will see 2004 Wimbledon champion Sharapova, 30, play the Birmingham event for the first time in seven years.

She is guaranteed a spot in qualifying for Wimbledon but still hopes to get into the main draw for the Grand Slam with a wildcard.

Wimbledon chiefs will wait until June 20, just days ahead of the qualifying event, before deciding whether to give her a wildcard.

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Michael Downey accepted "not everyone will agree" with the decision to give Sharapova a wildcard for Birmingham.

"We have received a two-year commitment from one of the most famous athletes in the world, Maria Sharapova, to play the Aegon Classic Birmingham," he said, after the Russian said she would play there in 2017 and 2018.

"In return we are providing Maria with a main draw wildcard for this year.

"This wasn't a decision we took lightly and we recognise not everyone will agree with it, however Maria has served her ban in full and is now back playing high-quality tennis."

He added: "There's always a lot of debate about who we give wildcards to. Now that Maria has earned direct entry into Wimbledon qualifying, we want to give British tennis fans the chance to see her compete on grass here in Britain beforehand."

The Birmingham event at the Edgbaston Priory club runs June 17-25, with Wimbledon commencing on July 3.

Sharapova returned from her doping ban on April 26.

TAGS

Maria SharapovaWTAwildcardBirminghamWimbledonFrench Opentennis news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven f...

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq claims Pakistan can beat India, and win the coveted trophy
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq cla...

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditioned stadium on Friday
Football

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditi...

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India squad
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manis...

Mohammad Kaif&#039;s GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer&#039;s Islamic name will make every Indian proud
cricket

Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kul...

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli&#039;s Team India maintains top position in Test cricket following annual update
cricket

ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli's Team India maintains top p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video