Ageless Roger Federer cruises in Montreal Masters, advances to third round

Montreal: Roger Federer got his US Open preparations off to an imperious start at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday, dismantling Canada`s Peter Polansky in straight sets to advance to the third round.

The Swiss star, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, overwhelmed his world number 116-ranked opponent to win 6-2, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Federer is riding high after a spectacular year which has netted him both the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On Wednesday`s evidence few would bet against him adding the US Open to that haul after a masterful performance that left Polansky groping at shadows throughout.

Federer took control immediately against Polansky, holding his opening service game comfortably before quickly going 0-40 up in the second game.

A Polansky double fault gave Federer the break and the Swiss was soon 3-0 up after holding serve to love in the next game.

Polansky held his next two service games but never looked like breaking Federer`s serve as the veteran moved into a 5-2 lead.

Federer then broke Polansky to take the first set, following a signature backhand with a deft forehand volley that left the 29-year-old Canadian scrambling.

Federer was soon in control in the second set, scoring an early break and holding twice to move 3-0 up before a further break made it 4-0.

Polansky earned a stay of execution after holding serve in the sixth game to make it 5-1, but Federer raced into the next round with a comfortable hold, finishing with an emphatic overhead smash.

Federer will face either American Jack Sock or Spain`s David Ferrer in the third round.