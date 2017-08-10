close
Ageless Roger Federer cruises in Montreal Masters, advances to third round

Roger Federer got his US Open preparations off to an imperious start at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday, dismantling Canada`s Peter Polansky in straight sets to advance to the third round.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 00:21
Ageless Roger Federer cruises in Montreal Masters, advances to third round

Montreal: Roger Federer got his US Open preparations off to an imperious start at the ATP Montreal Masters on Wednesday, dismantling Canada`s Peter Polansky in straight sets to advance to the third round.

The Swiss star, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday, overwhelmed his world number 116-ranked opponent to win 6-2, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Federer is riding high after a spectacular year which has netted him both the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On Wednesday`s evidence few would bet against him adding the US Open to that haul after a masterful performance that left Polansky groping at shadows throughout.

Federer took control immediately against Polansky, holding his opening service game comfortably before quickly going 0-40 up in the second game.

A Polansky double fault gave Federer the break and the Swiss was soon 3-0 up after holding serve to love in the next game.

Polansky held his next two service games but never looked like breaking Federer`s serve as the veteran moved into a 5-2 lead.

Federer then broke Polansky to take the first set, following a signature backhand with a deft forehand volley that left the 29-year-old Canadian scrambling.

Federer was soon in control in the second set, scoring an early break and holding twice to move 3-0 up before a further break made it 4-0.

Polansky earned a stay of execution after holding serve in the sixth game to make it 5-1, but Federer raced into the next round with a comfortable hold, finishing with an emphatic overhead smash.

Federer will face either American Jack Sock or Spain`s David Ferrer in the third round.

Roger Federer, US Open, ATP Montreal Masters, Peter Polansky, tennis

