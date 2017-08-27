close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury

Murray suffered the injury in a five-set French Open semi-final loss to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in June.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 08:19
Andy Murray withdraws from US Open with hip injury
Courtesy: Reuters

New York: World number two Andy Murray withdrew from the US Open on Saturday, saying a nagging left hip injury had left him unable to compete in the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Britain's Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion whose first major title came in 2012 on the New York hardcourts, was uncertain about his status for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old Scotsman has not played since a five-set Wimbledon quarter-final loss to American Sam Querrey last month.

Murray suffered the injury in a five-set French Open semi-final loss to Swiss Stan Wawrinka in June.

"Did pretty much everything that I could to get myself ready here and took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon," Murray said.

"I spoke to a lot of hip specialists. Tried resting, rehabing, to try and get myself ready here. Was actually practicing OK the last few days, but it's too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that`s what I was here to try and do.

"Unfortunately, I won't be playing here this year."

Murray becomes the fifth top-10 player to withdraw from the tournament due to injury, joining Wawrinka, Serbia's 12-time major champion Novak Djokovic, Japan's former runner-up Kei Nishikori and Canadian Milos Raonic in recovery mode.

TAGS

Andy Murraytennis newsUS OpenUS Open news

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - The &#039;moment of truth&#039; has arrived
Other Sports

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor - The 'moment...

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 3: Details of date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, second Test match, Day 3: Deta...

Subs keep Manchester United perfect, Raheem Sterling saves City
English Premier LeagueFootball

Subs keep Manchester United perfect, Raheem Sterling saves...

Hundred heroes Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope defy England
cricket

Hundred heroes Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope defy England

Robert Lewandowski&#039;s double lifts Bayern Munich past Werder Bremen
Football

Robert Lewandowski's double lifts Bayern Munich past W...

Barcelona win as Lionel Messi hits brace to pass 350 La Liga goals
Football

Barcelona win as Lionel Messi hits brace to pass 350 La Lig...

PV Sindhu enters maiden world championships final
Tennis

PV Sindhu enters maiden world championships final

Record tumbling India-Sri Lanka Test series failed to attract viewers, reveals BARC data
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Record tumbling India-Sri Lanka Test series failed to attra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video