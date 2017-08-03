ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri stuns defending champion Gael Monfils in Round of 32

New Delhi: World no. 200 Yuki Bhambri of India continued with his winning spree at the ATP Citi Open when he stunned the defending champion and world no. 22 Gael Monfils 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in their Round of 32 encounter.

Bhambri along with countrymate Ramkumar Ramanathan, made their way into the ATP 500 Tournament through the qualifying rounds. However, the latter went down 6-4, 6-1 to Argentinian Guido Pella in their Round of 64 encounter. Bhambri, on the other hand, had edged past American Stefan Kozlov to step into the next round.

In his Round of 32 match against Frenchman Gael Monfils, Bhambri who was tagged as an underdog ahead of the match was able to ousted the defending champion. After a first set lead by the Indian, Monfils fought back to push forth a third set decider. Finally, it was a Bhambri's gritty forehand strokes that resulted in the biggest win of his career.

“It’s a good test. We fight and work to play these kinds of matches and compete against the best, so it’s a good opportunity,” he had said. “He is the defending champion and a class player. I have nothing to lose," said Bhambri after his win.

The 25-year-old is now up against Guido Pella in the next round of the tournament and probably will be looking to avenge the defeat on behalf of his countryman.