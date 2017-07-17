ATP Rankings: Roger Federer breaks into top 3 after claiming eighth Wimbledon title

New Delhi: Roger Federer, on Sunday, scripted history when he defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic to 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to claim an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon title at SW19.

With just about 20 days short of his 36th birthday, the Swiss maestro became the oldest tennis player to lift the golden trophy, on the lush green court of the All England Club. Not only so, he also achieved the historic feat without dropping a single set in the entire tournament, a record that was last set in Wimbledon by Swedish tennis ace Bjorn Borg, back in 1976.

By clinching his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday, Federer crawled up the ATP rankings ladder to No. 3, finding himself behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, as per the list released afresh on Monday morning. This is the first time that the Swiss international has advanced into the top-3 in 11 months. It was back in August 22, 2016 that Federer had slipped down a spot to No. 4 and then on missing the rest of the season, he found himself to as low as No. 17. It was only with his Australian Open title, at the start of this year, that witnessed the 35-year-old back into the top-10 list.

Ranking Player Points 1 Andy Murray 7750 2 Rafael Nadal 7465 3 Roger Federer 6545 4 Novak Djokovic 6325 5 Stan Wawrinka 6140 6 Marin Cilic 5075 7 Dominic Thiem 4030 8 Kei Nishikori 3740 9 Milos Raonic 3310 10 Grigor Dimitrov 3160

Despite failure in Wimbledon and the other two majors in this year, Andy Murray still remains atop with 7750 points. However, speculation is that second-placed Rafael Nadal (7465) might overtake the Brit when the Rogers Cup in Montreal begins next month. Serbian international Novak Djokovic follows in after Federer on the list with 6325 points. Interestingly, the big four of tennis is back on the top four of ATP rankings.

Federer's opponent for the Sunday night, Marin Cilic, however, sticks to his no. 6 spot, although a win in Wimbledon 2017 men's final would have indeed taken him to the top-5 for the first time in his career.