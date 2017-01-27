close
Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal beats Grigor Dimitrov in marathon five-setter; to meet Roger Federer in final

he Spaniard will now meet old nemesis Roger Federer in a much-awaited clash in the final.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 19:39
Melbourne: Rafael Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov in what could be called a stunner of a game in the Australian Open semi-final here today.

The 30-year-old Spaniard displayed an exuberant performance at the court beating his 25-year-old Bulgarian opponent in a terrific five-setter 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

