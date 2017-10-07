close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to reach Beijing final

The 31-year-old Spaniard, enjoying a late-career flourish and chasing a sixth title this season, beat off the Bulgarian third seed 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in their semi-final on Beijing`s outside hard courts.

By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 17:01
China Open 2017: Rafael Nadal outlasts Grigor Dimitrov to reach Beijing final
Reuters

Beijing: Rafael Nadal was forced into a third set before the world number one piled the pressure on Grigor Dimitrov to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, enjoying a late-career flourish and chasing a sixth title this season, beat off the Bulgarian third seed 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in their semi-final on Beijing`s outside hard courts.

Nadal, good friends with Dimitrov, will face German prodigy Alexander Zverev or temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios in Sunday`s final.

Dimitrov battled back from a set down to take it to a deciding third set.

But with the crowd behind him and Dimitrov visibly tiring, the 16-time Grand Slam champion Nadal stepped up a gear to ram home his superiority.

TAGS

Rafael NadalGrigor DimitrovChina Open 2017Tennis newsports news

From Zee News

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphill task without Steve Smith
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphi...

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot
Tennis

Alexander Zverev seals ATP finals spot

Virender Sehwag wishes &#039;Gyan Baba&#039; Zaheer Khan Happy Birthday
cricket

Virender Sehwag wishes 'Gyan Baba' Zaheer Khan Ha...

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items fo...

Football

Boy in Bangladesh dies after being hit by cricket ball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opponents, says Luis Norton De Matos
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opp...

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings,...

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka pole with record lap
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka...

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1
Tennis

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video