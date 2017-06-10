close
French Open 2017: Headlines, quotes, key stats and facts about Day 13 at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal to face Stan Wawrinka for his 10th French Open title at Roland Garros

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 09:24
French Open 2017: Headlines, quotes, key stats and facts about Day 13 at Roland Garros
Reuters

Paris: Headlines and top quotes on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday–

+ Nadal to face Wawrinka for 10th title

+ Nadal eases past Thiem in straight sets

+ Wawrinka stuns Murray in five-set epic

+ 2015 champion Wawrinka wins in longest match of tournament

+ Wawrinka oldest finalist in 44 years

Who`s saying what

"I have been playing a great event. But Stan is playing unbelievable. It will be a super hard final and I will need to play at my very best."

-- Rafael Nadal as he targets a 10th Roland Garros title

"Even if I was two sets to one down, I knew I had some chance to keep pushing him and that`s what I did. I`m really happy to find a way how to win the match."

-- Stan Wawrinka after beating Andy Murray in five sets

"I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final when I came in really struggling. So I have to be proud of that."

-- Murray on his loss to Wawrinka.

"Yesterday, I got a lot of calls from Latvia, even the president of the country called. He actually called my mom because nobody knows my phone."

-- Women`s finalist Jelena Ostapenko

"Three years ago it was, like, 50 people around me, my family, friends, everyone. So now I will stay with my team, same routine, same things."

-- Simona Halep on her preparation for the final compared to her first appearance in the championship match in 2014 when she lost to Maria Sharapova.

Key facts

-- The Wawrinka/Murray semi-final lasted 4 hours 34 minutes and was the longest match of the tournament, surpassing the 4 hours and 27 minutes it took David Ferrer to see off Donald Young in the first round.

-- At 32 years and 75 days, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest man to reach the final since Niki Pilic, at 33 years and 280 days, in 1973. Pilic lost to Ilie Nastase.

-- Men`s doubles finalist Michael Venus is trying to become first New Zealand player to win a Grand Slam men`s doubles title since Onny Parun at Roland Garros in 1974. He and partner Ryan Harrison will face Santiago Gonzalaz and Donald Young in the final.

Key stats

4: New world ranking of Novak Djokovic next week

9: Points won by Dominic Thiem in his third set 6-0 `bagel` handed to him by Nadal

22: Grand Slam finals reached by Nadal, six behind a record of Roger Federer.

87/77: Wawrinka`s winners and unforced errors

