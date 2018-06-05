हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
French Open

French Open: Croatian Marin Cilic stands firm to withstand Fabio Fognini fightback

Croatian Marin Cilic withstood an inspired comeback by Italian Fabio Fognini to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday for the second year running with a 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

PARIS: Croatian Marin Cilic withstood an inspired comeback by Italian Fabio Fognini to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday for the second year running with a 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

With his power game in fine fettle and Fognini struggling due to an ankle injury it was one-way traffic in the opening two sets as third seed Cilic romped ahead.

Even when Fognini grabbed back a set it still seemed as if Cilic was in control but the Italian raised his game in the fourth set tiebreak to force a decider.

The first six games went with serve but Fognini played a sloppy seventh game and Cilic needed no second invitation to seal victory.

He will face a heavyweight battle against in-form Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight.

