close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Garbine Muguruza crowned Wimbledon champion after beating Venus Williams

The Venezuela-born 23-year-old sealed her second grand slam victory after a successful Hawkeye challenge of a Williams forehand that sailed just beyond the baseline.  

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 20:43
Garbine Muguruza crowned Wimbledon champion after beating Venus Williams
Courtesy: Reuters

London: An inspired Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title on Saturday, blowing away in-form American Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 with arguably the performance of her career after tight and tense early exchanges.

In the first women's final played under the Centre Court roof, a high-quality first set gradually built towards a captivating conclusion after both players began with two comfortable service holds.

Muguruza saved two set points in the 10th game, the first a 19-stroke rally that ended when Williams netted a forehand. The Spaniard broke in the following game when another lung-bursting rally ended on a forehand error from the American.

An astonishing defensive lob in the next then took Muguruza to two set points, the second of which she converted.

That three-game sequence seemed to break the resolve of the American who, trying to become the oldest woman to win Wimbledon for 109 years, lost the second set to love in an equally astonishing turnaround.

The Venezuela-born 23-year-old sealed her second grand slam victory after a successful Hawkeye challenge of a Williams forehand that sailed just beyond the baseline.  

TAGS

Garbine MuguruzaWimbledon 2017Wimbledon winnerWimbledon women championVenus WilliamsIndia Tennis News

From Zee News

National Inter-State Athletics: Govindan Lakshmanan wins gold in 5000m, three meet records broken
Other Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Govindan Lakshmanan wins go...

WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to tune of &#039;Laila Main Laila&#039;, offers fans USD 5000 in challenge
cricket

WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to tune of 'Laila Main Laila...

Wimbledon 2017, Gentlemen&#039;s final preview: Roger Federer seeks historic eighth title but faces test from Marin Cilic
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Gentlemen's final preview: Roger Feder...

I will miss rivalry with Mohun Bagan in ISL: Sunil Chhetri
Football

I will miss rivalry with Mohun Bagan in ISL: Sunil Chhetri

cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer restricts hosts to 293...

Twitter goes berserk as Mithali Raj scores sixth ODI century
cricket

Twitter goes berserk as Mithali Raj scores sixth ODI centur...

WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy demoralises New Zealand with typhoonic half-century in ICC Women&#039;s World Cup
cricket

WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy demoralises New Zealand with typh...

British GP: Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Raikkonen to pole, faces investigation
Other Sports

British GP: Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Raikkonen to pole, fa...

India skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI ton - watch video
cricket

India skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video