I lost motivation after grandfather died, says emotional Nick Kyrgios

Paris: Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios admitted that the death of his beloved grandfather made him fall out of love with tennis.

The 22-year-old, who tumbled out of the French Open on Thursday, losing 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to big-serving Kevin Anderson of South Africa, was on the brink of tears when asked to recall memories of Christos Kyrgios who passed away in April after a long battle with cancer.

The family tragedy forced Kyrgios to dash back home, cancelling the start of his claycourt season in Estoril before jetting pack to Europe in the build-up to Roland Garros.

"After my grandpa`s passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything really," said Kyrgios whose frustration boiled over as he slid to defeat, smashing a racquet on a courtside chair and picking up a penalty point for his troubles.

When he was asked to talk about his relationship with his grandfather Kyrgios was on the verge of tears and called a swift halt to his press conference.

"It was tough back home. I can`t talk about it, I can`t," he said.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios brushed off his spectacular racquet demolition, insisting that was part of the whole package -- like it or not.

"I don`t know if that`s the best role model you want," he said.

"But I`m not trying to show anybody my frustration. I just do it for myself. I`ve been doing it my whole career. It`s just a habit now."

Anderson, meanwhile, said he was able to take advantage of Kyrgios`s meltdown to record his second win in two meetings with the Australian, having also come back from a set down to win in Chengdu, China last year.

"I was in his head after winning that second set," admitted Anderson.

"He was struggling with his own battles, I didn`t give him a way to get back in the match. So it`s something that I knew I needed to do, and I thought I was able to execute that very well today."

Anderson, ranked at 56 in the world, made the most of the 18th-seeded Australian`s 42 unforced errors to progress to the third round where he will face Britain`s Kyle Edmund.

Anderson has gone as far as the fourth round in Paris in 2013 and 2014.

"I feel like each week I`m playing better and better tennis," said the South African.

"My body feels really strong and healthy, which is the biggest focus."