Novak Djokovic

I was not patient with my tennis expectations: Novak Djokovic

Twitter@DjokerNole

LONDON: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who recently clinched his fourth Wimbledon title after defeating South Africa`s Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in the final match, has said that the injury in his right elbow affected him mentally and that he was not patient with his tennis expectations.

"In 2017, the injury of my right elbow was so severe that I was forced to be out from the Tour for six months. The injury was one of the issues; the other big one was any motivation. I didn`t have problems to practice and to enjoy the tennis court but I had mental hurdles when I had to compete," Djokovic said.

"For the past two years, I wasn`t patient with my tennis expectations. I wasn`t wise in strategising. And I certainly wasn`t clearly hearing my body telling me that there is something serious happening with my elbow. I was trying to find solutions somewhere else and the solution was always inside of me,` he added.

The 31-year-old, who had to remain aloof from the tennis court because of an injury in the right elbow, described his mental, physical and emotional struggle reaching the Wimbledon title in an open letter.

The former world number one asserted that despite being unsure of getting back to the required standards of tennis, he never lost the belief in his abilities.

"After many changes made with training, racket, team members, I didn`t know if I would be able to get back on the desired level of tennis. Actually, one part of me always believes in my own qualities and capabilities," he said.

Djokovic, who became emotional during the prize distribution ceremony of the Wimbledon championship, said that presence of his family, especially his son, in the stands during the Wimbledon final was the most wonderful feeling and that he is grateful to his family for the same.

"The feeling of having my son in my wife`s arms at the trophy ceremony in the Players box was the most wonderful sensation I have had at any tournament that I have ever won in my career," he said.

"Everyone keeps on asking me to describe the feeling. I have said it is unforgettable, special, fulfilling, wonderful, joyful. But most of all, it is Magical! I am so GRATEFUL to have experienced that," he added.

Djokovic has thirteen Grand Slam titles to his name including six Australian Open titles, Four Wimbledon titles, two US Open titles and one French Open title. 

