close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

In a battle of generations, Roger Federer faces Alexander Zverev for Halle title

Federer defeated Zverev`s older brother Mischa in the second round this week.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 09:14
In a battle of generations, Roger Federer faces Alexander Zverev for Halle title

 

Berlin: Eight-time champion Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev clash in a battle of generations on Sunday in the final of the Halle tournament with the Swiss superstar looking to make a mockery of their 15-year age gap.

Federer, 35, despatched Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday to move into the final.

The world number five, building up to an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title in July, will now face German fourth seed Zverev who saw off France`s Richard Gasquet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Federer has yet to drop a set in Halle where he was playing his 13th consecutive semi-final on Saturday.

"I thought it was extremely close, especially that second set. I`m still just very happy how I was able to close it out in the tiebreaker," said Federer, who first reached the Halle final in 2003 -- when his opponent on Sunday was just six.

"It was perhaps not always very beautiful to watch, but it`s good to be in the final in the second tournament after my return."

Federer defeated Zverev`s older brother Mischa in the second round this week.

However, he was defeated by Alexander Zverev in three sets in the semi-finals at Halle in 2016.

Federer, who won an 18th major at January`s Australian Open, skipped the entire clay court season to preserve his powers for the grass campaign.

His return in Stuttgart was brief as he lost first up against close friend Tommy Haas, the world number 302.

"I was a little uncertain about a player I don`t know too well," he said of Khachanov.

"I really had to fight in defence, but maybe it`s not so bad to survive like this on grass."

Zverev, 20 and the youngest player in the world top 40, is looking to make the Halle final for the second successive year after losing to compatriot Florian Mayer in 2016.

"Roger is the best player of all time on grass, it will be a very difficult match," said the young German.

TAGS

Roger FedererAlexander ZverevHalleBerlintennis news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Captain Cool Mithali Raj reads book before smashing England in 2017 Women&#039;s World Cup opener
cricket

Captain Cool Mithali Raj reads book before smashing England...

Confederations Cup: Alexis Sanchez desperate to show Arsenal his worth in bid to seal semi-finals spot for Chile
Football

Confederations Cup: Alexis Sanchez desperate to show Arsena...

Other Sports

Manny Pacquiao vows to to leave Australia as world champion

Cricket legends react as India thump England in Women&#039;s World Cup opener
cricket

Cricket legends react as India thump England in Women'...

Confederations Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo hits 75th international goal as Portugal reach semi-finals
Football

Confederations Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo hits 75th internation...

LIVE: Australian Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long
Badminton

LIVE: Australian Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video