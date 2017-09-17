Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stars as France beat Serbia to enter Davis Cup final

Lille: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back from a set down against Dusan Lajovic to book France a place in the Davis Cup final with a semi-final win over Serbia in Lille on Sunday.

Yannick Noah`s hosts went into the day needing just one victory from the final two singles rubbers to take an unassailable 3-1 lead against an understrength Serbia, who were missing Novak Djokovic, Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki.

Lajovic had stunned Lucas Pouille in the opening match of the last-four clash on Friday and he eased to the opening set, only for Tsonga to find his rhythm and eventually cruise to a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win.

Tsonga, the world number 18, was given some scary moments during the match, and had to save two vital break points with the third set locked at 4-4 before taking a tie-break.

But the former Australian Open runner-up took the fourth set by a double break as Lajovic`s resistance was broken.

France are into their fourth Davis Cup final since the last time they won the trophy in 2001, and first since losing to Roger Federer`s Switzerland in 2014.

They will face either Belgium or Australia in the final, with Lleyton Hewitt`s visitors leading 2-1 in Brussels.