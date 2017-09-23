close
John McEnroe says film on his rivalry with Bjorn Borg is unreal

 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 15:41
John McEnroe says film on his rivalry with Bjorn Borg is unreal

New Delhi: Tennis great John McEnroe has slammed the tennis movie made on his rivalry with Bjorn Borg, saying it is unreal. The film is called ‘Borg vs McEnroe’.

It is a Swedish movie and perhaps shows the Swede hero and a gentleman of his playing days, Borg, in great light and American McEnroe, the anti-hero of the tennis world, in bad light. The movie was released in Sweden earlier this year.  

Talking on the film, McEnroe was quoted to be saying by telegraph.co.uk, “Unfortunately, even though I wished it was a good movie, I don't think it is a good movie, I'm sad to say. A lot of it is not accurate. I mean, I don't know why they couldn't make it accurate. They made up some stuff.”

He further said, “There is plenty of stuff - if they wanted to make me look like a jerk at times, they could have come up with something far better than they came up with, in my humble estimation.”

He also added, “We were not involved from the beginning, me and John. I saw it a couple of weeks ago in Stockholm, and I thought it's OK. It's OK. But it's still a fiction movie.”

