LIVE Australian Open, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer takes on Rafael Nadal as world comes to a standstill

New Delhi: Welcome to our Live coverage of the Australian Open Men's Singles final. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face each other in a grand slam final for the first time in more than five years.

02:28 PM IST: 3-3 it is! Federer holds on his serve. Earlier, Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig lost in the mixed doubles final to Juan Sebastian Cabal and Abigail Spears.​

02:24 PM IST: Nadal didn't give a single point away to Federer. Back in lead 3-2!

02:22 PM IST: 2-2. It is a nail-biting encounter. No one giving anything away so far...

02:18 PM IST: Nadal in the lead now. No serve broken yet! The Spaniard leads 2-1.

02:13 PM IST: Roger Federer holds on his serve to bring himself level at 1-1 in first set.

02:10 PM IST: Rafael Nadal holds first serve! It's 1-0 in Set 1.

02: 02 PM IST: Rafael Nadal wins toss and will serve first. Both players are warming up!

01:57 PM IST: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are on court. Stay tuned! The action is about to begin.

Live coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final will be start from 2 PM IST. (AUS Open, Mens' Singles Final - PREVIEW)

In arguably the most anticipated Grand Slam final of the decade, two of the most decorated Tennis players of modern era prepare to battle it out for the Australian Open title.

Federer and Nadal will be up against each other for the 35th time as fans prepare to roll back pages to an an era where Federer was rarely beaten, with Nadal clearly being his Kryptonite.

The Spaniard owns a strong 23-11 edge in the head-to-head battle, including an impressively strong tally of going 6-2 against Federer in their eight Grand Slam finals matches thus far. The last time the pair met in a Grand Slam final was more than 5 years back at the 2011 French Open, where Nadal emerged triumphant.

Federer, being considered as favourite for today's showdown, holds the record for the most men's Grand Slam singles titles with 17, while Nadal will go on to grab his 15th with a win over the Swiss.

Federer, at 35 years of age, is 5 years elder to Nadal, who has had an injury plauged last few years. Catch live action of the mouth-watering encounter of two of the most famous names in the competition.