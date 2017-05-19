close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Maria Sharapova gets wildcard for Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Birmingham

Former world number one Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard to the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Birmingham in June, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association said on Thursday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 09:14
Maria Sharapova gets wildcard for Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Birmingham

Delhi: Former world number one Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard to the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Birmingham in June, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association said on Thursday.

The five-times grand slam champion, who recently served a 15-month doping ban, learned on Tuesday she would not be given a wildcard into the French Open, with the question over whether Wimbledon will grant her one as yet unanswered.

The 30-year-old's comeback has divided opinion, with some fellow players criticising the decision to award her wildcard entries into WTA claycourt tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

The Aegon Classic in Birmingham has now offered Sharapova the chance to fine-tune her grasscourt game after she committed to appear there next year as well.

"We have received a two-year commitment from one of the most famous athletes in the world, Maria Sharapova, to play the Aegon Classic," LTA Chief Executive Michael Downey said.

"In return we are providing Maria with a main draw wildcard for this year. This wasn't a decision we took lightly and we recognise not everyone will agree with it.

"However Maria has served her ban in full and is now back playing high quality tennis... Now that Maria has earned direct entry into Wimbledon qualifying, we want to give British tennis fans the chance to see her compete on grass here in Britain beforehand."

Sharapova's first round win in Rome meant her ranking, now 211, will have improved enough to gain a place by right in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament held the week before the Championships, which start on July 3.

Having retired injured in her second round match, however, she will miss the ranking cut-off for a main draw entry and would need a wildcard from the All England Committee on June 20 to avoid having to win three rounds of qualifying.

She won the first of her five grand slams at Wimbledon in 2004.

Commenting on her Aegon Classic entry, she said: "I am really excited to be coming back to Birmingham ...as part of my build-up to Wimbledon and I thank the LTA for this opportunity."

TAGS

Maria SharapovaWimbledonAegon Classictennis newsSharapova banSharapova news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma will struggle at opening spot, says Mohammad Azharuddin
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma will struggle at opening...

WATCH: MS Dhoni dons lungi to shake a leg with Prabhu Deva
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni dons lungi to shake a leg with Prabhu Deva

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on dinner date – See Pic!
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on...

Navjot Kaur reaches milestone of 100 outings for India
Hockey

Navjot Kaur reaches milestone of 100 outings for India

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning French Open champions to reach quarters
Tennis

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Pablo Cuevas upset reigning Fr...

The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me: Gautam Gambhir
IPLcricket

The possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was kill...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video