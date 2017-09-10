Martina Hingis-Jamie Murray win US Open mixed doubles title

New York: Switzerland`s Martina Hingis and Britain`s Jamie Murray fought off a match point to defeat Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.

Hingis, a former world number one singles player who won the U.S. Open title 20 years ago, praised her partner, who is the brother of world number two Andy Murray.

"He`s a great partner to have. His wingspan as you saw at the end," she said, referring to Murray`s reaching overhead smash that ended the tight tie breaker to cap off the hour-long contest.