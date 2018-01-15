Nick Kyrgios collects code violation in easy Australian Open win

Melbourne: Australia's big hope Nick Kyrgios toyed with opponent Rogerio Dutra Silva to storm into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday, collecting a code violation along the way.

The 17th seeded Kyrgios was on autopilot throughout as he disposed of the 100th-ranked Brazilian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in 87 minutes.

He played a flawless opening set but that didn't stop him from receiving a code violation early in the match.

Kyrgios was serving for a 4-1 lead when he told a member of the crowd to keep quiet during his service motion in colourful language that did not go down well with the chair umpire.

Kyrgios and the umpire exchanged words during the changeover after the Australian had taken the opening set for the loss of one game in just 28 minutes.

"All you have to do is say 'please be quiet when the player is serving'," Kyrgios told the umpire.

"If you did it the first time, he wouldn't have done it the second time, correct? Correct?"

The Brazilian stopped a losing run of seven straight games to get on the board in the second set to a roar from the festive crowd.

But Kyrgios swept through the second set in just 23 minutes and again broke the Brazilian in the seventh game of the final set to close out the match.