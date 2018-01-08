Nick Kyrgios up four spots to No. 17 in ATP rankings

A week before the start of the Australian Open, in-form Nick Kyrgios moved up four places to 17th following his victory in the Brisbane International tournament on Sunday.

South Africa`s Kevin Anderson moved up three places to 11th after reaching the final in Pune while Rafael Nadal held onto top spot ahead of Roger Federer.

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,600pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605

3. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,990

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,060

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,805

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,775

8. Jack Sock (USA) 3,165

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 3,060

10. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,615

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,610 (+3)

12. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,595 (-1)

13. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,535

14. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,335 (-2)

15. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,320

16. John Isner (USA) 2,265 (+1)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,260 (+4)

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,235

19. Andy Murray (GBR) 2,140 (-3)

20. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,050 (-1)