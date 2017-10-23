Rafael Nadal continues to top ATP Rankings, Kristina Mladenovic joins WTA top 10

Madrid: Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men`s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, maintained the top spot, ahead of Switzerland`s Roger Federer, reports Efe.

There were no changes in this week`s standings as Britain`s Andy Murray came in third, followed by fourth-placed Marin Cilic of Croatia. Germany`s Alexander Zverev was in fifth place.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,505

3. Andy Murray (UK) 5,290

4. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,505

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,400

6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,935

7. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,765

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,650

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,450

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,840

Meanwhile, Romanian Simona Halep maintained the top spot of the Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings as Kristina Mladenovic of France joined the top-10 list.

The 26-year-old Romanian star was followed by Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.

Czech Karolina Pliskova came in third, ahead of fourth-placed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

France`s Caroline Garcia and Briton Johanna Konta jumped one spot each to hold the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Mladenovic jumped three positions to occupy the 10th spot, while Russia`s Svetlana Kuznetsova dropped enough to leave the Top 10 list.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,675 points

2. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 5,635

3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,105

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,000

5. Venus Williams (US) 4,642

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 4,510

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 3,795

9. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,610

10. Kristina Mladenovic (France) 2,885