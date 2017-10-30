Rafael Nadal targets end-of-year summit, Lucas Pouille enters top 20

Paris: Lucas Pouille climbed into the ATP Top 20 on the back of his weekend success in Vienna as Rafael Nadal targets the end of year number one spot.

Pouille was the biggest mover in the latest rankings released on Monday with the Frenchman up seven places into 18th after his 6-1, 6-4 defeat of compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Sunday’s final in Austria.

Nadal heads an unchanged top three ahead of Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Federer won his eighth Swiss Indoors title in Basel on Sunday and then announced he will miss this week’s Paris Masters to prepare for the end-of-season World Tour Finals in London.

The Swiss legend’s absence from Paris means Nadal can guarantee ending the year top of the charts by winning his opening second-round match in Paris.

The Spaniard will open his campaign at the Bercy arena against either German serve-and-volleyer Mischa Zverev or Hyeon Chung, the promising South Korean.

ATP Rankings (October 30)

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 10465 points

2. Roger Federer (SUI) - 9005

3. Andy Murray (GBR) - 4790

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) - 4400 (+1)

5. Marin Cilic (CRO) - 4185 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) - 3935

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 3765

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - 3650

9. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) - 3360

10. David Goffin (BEL) - 2975

11. Pablo Carreño (ESP) - 2650

12. Milos Raonic (CAN) - 2555

13. Sam Querrey (USA) - 2525 (+1)

14. John Isner (USA) - 2505 (-1)

15. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) - 2490

16. Kevin Anderson (RSA) - 2470 (+1)

17. Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG) - 2435 (+2)

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) - 2235 (+7)

19. Tomas Berdych (CZE) - 2230 (-1)

20. Kei Nishikori (JPN) - 2175 (-4)