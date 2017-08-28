Rafael Nadal tops ATP charts for second week

Paris: Rafael Nadal attacks the US Open which starts Monday as world number one for the second week running.

The Spaniard took over the ATP rankings summit last week for the first time since July 2014.

The 31-year-old, aiming for his second Grand Slam of the season in New York after his success in the French Open, tops the latest ATP charts released Monday with 7645 points.

The top 10 were unchanged with Andy Murray, who pulled out of the US Open on Sunday with a hip injury, in second and Roger Federer third.

ATP rankings on August 28

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7.645

2. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.150

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7.145

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5.690

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5.325

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4.470

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4.155

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4.030

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3.710

10. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3.195

11. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2.870

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2.690

13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2.525 (+2)

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2.525 (-1)

15. John Isner (USA) 2.425 (-1)

16. Jack Sock (USA) 2.345 (+1)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2.325 (+1)

18. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2.310 (+1)

19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2.225 (-3)

20. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2.210