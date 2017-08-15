Ramkumar Ramanathan enters second round of Cincinnati Open

close
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 14:39
Cincinnati: Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan bounced back from a set down against Christopher Eubanks of the United States to advance into the second round of the 2017 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati here on Tuesday.

After going down in the first set by a wicker, the 22-year-old rebounded strongly to register a 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-4 win over the American opponent in an exhilarating opening round clash that lasted one hour and 48 minutes.

Ramanathan will now cross swords with either American Jared Donaldson or Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

It should be noted that the rising Indian star had earlier booked his place in the main draw as a `lucky loser` after France`s Gael Monfils pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament because of illness.

In another men`s singles clash, American Sam Querrey also stormed into the next round of the Cincinnati Open after easing past compatriot Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-0 in an encounter that lasted just 51 minutes.

Ramkumar RamanathanCincinnatiTennis

