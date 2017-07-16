Roger Federer breaks down in tears after historic Wimbledon win - watch video

New Delhi: Roger Federer created history as he demolished Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 at the Centre Court of the All England Club in London during the Wimbledon 2017 final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Swiss sealed his historic 8th Wimbledon title with an ace - his eighth of the match - before raising both hands in the air.

Federer embraced Cilic at the net before sitting down back on his chair and looking towards his family.

In the stands were wife Mirka and children Lenny, Myla Rose, Charlene and Leo.

And upon setting his eyes on them he burst into tears.

Watch the video here:

The victory, his first at Wimbledon since 2012, made Federer the oldest man to win at the All England Club in the Open era, which began in 1968.

It also broke Federer's historical tie with William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, who each won Wimbledon seven times.

He also became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win Wimbledon without dropping a set.

"The tournament I played, not dropping a set, it's magical really," Federer said in the postmatch ceremony with the trophy back in his hands.