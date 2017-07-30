close
Roger Federer renames his historic eighth Wimbledon trophy 'Arthur'

The 35-year-old beat Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 men's singles final  at the All England Club in London. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 20:33
Roger Federer renames his historic eighth Wimbledon trophy &#039;Arthur&#039;
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Tennis ace Rofer Federer won a historic eighth Wimbledon crown earlier this month to take his overall Grand Slam tally to 19.

The 35-year-old beat Marin Cilic in the Wimbledon 2017 men's singles final  at the All England Club in London. 

The Swiss great posted a photo on his Twitter handle on Sunday in which the coveted trophy is placed on Federer's dinner table and he calls it 'Arthur'.

"Nice having Arthur at the dinner table," he wrote, alongside a photo of the Wimbledon men's trophy.

The tweet caught the attention of a number of his nearly 8 million followers, with many wondering where the name Arthur came from.

"He's named after Arthur Gore, who won wimbledon in (19)0(8)!" Federer posted shortly after.

Federer has played down his chances of winning a 20th grand slam title at next month's US Open.

"That would be a joke, if I won three slams this year out of nowhere," Federer told CNN recently.

"I know if I stay in shape there are chances for me to do well at the US Open, but to win it? Yeah, at some stage I almost feel like I have to be realistic.

"I am not 25 anymore. I'm not sure I can win three slams in one year.

"Winning two is already pretty crazy and plenty good enough for me."

Federer broke the tie of seven Wimbledon titles he shares with Pete Sampras since 2012.

Roger FedererRoger Federer 8th WimbledonRoger Federer Wimbledon 2017

