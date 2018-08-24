Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan clinch Gold in Asian Games Men's Tennis Doubles

Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan beat Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev in the Men's Tennis Doubles on Friday to secure India's 6th Gold (22nd Overall) at the Asian Games.

The Indian doubles pair thrashed the Kazakhstan duo 6-3, 6-4 to win the Gold.

Earlier, Bopanna and Sharan got the better of Japan's Uesugi K and Shimabukuro S 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 on Thursday after a nervy tie-breaker to reach the finals.

This is the fifth Gold medal for India in the Men's Doubles (Tennis) since the Asian Games started.

Previously, the team that won gold for India in Men's Doubles (Tennis) were - Gaurav Natekar/Leander Paes (1994, Hiroshima), Mahesh Bhupathi/Leander Paes (2002 Busan), Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes (2006, Doha), and Somdev Devvarman, Sanam Singh (2010, Guangzhou).

On Thursday, Prajnesh Gunneswaran ensured another podium finish for India when he beat Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon 6(2)-7, 6-4, 7-6(8) to enter the semifinals of Tennis Men’s Singles.

In Tennis, Ankita Raina had to settle for a Bronze medal on Thursday after she lost 4-6, 6(6)-7 after a tough tie-breaker against China’s Zhang Shuai.