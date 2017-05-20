close
Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza knocked out of French Open precursor

Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought tooth and nail against fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut but eventually lost 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 10-12 in the quarterfinals of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court event.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 18:29
Rome: Rohan Bopanna made a quarterfinal exit from the ATP Rome Masters while Sania Mirza exited from the WTA event, being run simultaneously, following a semifinal defeat here.

Bopanna and his partner Pablo Cuevas fought tooth and nail against fourth seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut but eventually lost 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 10-12 in the quarterfinals of the Euro 4,507,375 clay court event.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event, third seeds Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova lost 3-6 6-7(7) to second seeds Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis in the semfinals of the USD 3,076,495 red clay event

Rome MastersRohan BopannaSania MirzaFrench Opentennis newssports news

