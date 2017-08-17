close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of Cincinnati Masters

The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese duo romped home with a comfortable 7-5 6-4 win over Germany`s Julia Görges and Ukraine`s Olga Savchuk in a last-16 clash that lasted one and a half hour on Wednesday.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 13:38
Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
PTI

Ohio: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai advanced to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters following a straight-set victory in the women`s doubles clash here.

The fourth seeded Indo-Chinese duo romped home with a comfortable 7-5 6-4 win over Germany`s Julia Görges and Ukraine`s Olga Savchuk in a last-16 clash that lasted one and a half hour on Wednesday.

Sania and Shuai will now face Romanian combo of Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru for a place in the last four, later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India`s Ramkumar Ramanathan crashed out of the tournament after going down to American wild card Jared Donaldson in the second round men`s singles tie.

Ramkumar lost 4-6 6-2 4-6 to the No.60-ranked Donaldson on Wednesday. It was Ramkumar`s second consecutive defeat against the American, having lost to him in the second round of the French Open qualifier in 2015.

Among others, Rohan Bopanna will be seen in action in his second round match with partner Ivan Dodig in the men`s doubles later on Thursday.

Bopanna and Dodig face the team of Colombia`s Juan Sebastian Cabal and Italian Fabio Fognini, who both are top-25 singles players.

Earlier, Leander Paes had suffered a first round exit with partner Alexander Zverev, losing a tight match to Spanish pair of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

TAGS

Sania MirzaPen ShuaiRamkumar RamanathanCincinnati Masterstennis news

From Zee News

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as one of the best
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Mohammed Shami calls current Team India coaching staff as o...

Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan, calls him most humble man
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar shares throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan,...

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie&#039;s association with Worcestershire
cricket

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce...

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin
Other Sports

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal...

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0 defeat to India in Test series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0...

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medals in Toronto
Other Sports

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medal...

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India&#039;s 4-3 win over Austria in Europe Tour
Other Sports

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India...

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car
cricket

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifti...

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit Sharma on being benched against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video