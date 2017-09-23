close
Serena Williams clicked with her three-week old daughter while taking nap

The latest picture was shared from the three-week old baby’s account. We suspect that the dad of the little girl, tech expert and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, is at play here. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 13:24
New Delhi: Serena Williams has been sharing really cute photographs of her infant on social media over the last few days. And now another beautiful picture of the mother and the daughter came up on Instagram.

The latest picture was shared from the three-week old baby’s account. We suspect that the dad of the little girl, tech expert and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, is at play here. See the picture below:

 

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!"

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

In the photo, Olympia does look ready for an adventure, sticking out her tongue with her mouth wide open. Williams, 35, is snoozing beside her, cuddled up with a stuffed animal.

Ohanian and the tennis champion welcomed the baby on September 1. They introduced her to the world on September 13, almost two weeks after her birth, with a montage of photo and video moments from Williams' pregnancy.

On Monday morning, Williams tweeted about how motherhood is still sinking in for her. "It's very weird for me to believe I have a child. a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM," she wrote. (With ANI inputs)

