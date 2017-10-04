close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Simona Halep knocks error-prone Maria Sharapova out of China Open

Halep, who lost to Sharapova in the first round of the US Open, won five out of nine break points and took advantage of an error-prone display to hand the Russian her first straight-sets defeat of the season, 6-2 6-2.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 18:12
Simona Halep knocks error-prone Maria Sharapova out of China Open
Reuters

World number two Simona Halep beat Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open third round on Wednesday for her first win over the Russian in eight attempts.

Halep, who lost to Sharapova in the first round of the US Open, won five out of nine break points and took advantage of an error-prone display to hand the Russian her first straight-sets defeat of the season in one hour and 12 minutes.

Despite hitting more winners than her rival, Sharapova committed 39 unforced errors and struggled to contend with the second seed`s power and aggression in Beijing.

The Romanian goes through to the quarter-finals where she will take on either 11th seed Agnieszka Radwanska or Daria Kasatkina, who face off later on Wednesday.

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia took one step closer to qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Australia`s Samantha Stosur in round two.

Also advancing to the third round were China`s Peng Shuai, who made short work of Romanian Monica Niculescu with a 6-3, 6-2 win, and Wuhan Open champion Caroline Garcia of France who overcame Belgian Elise Mertens 7-6(4), 6-4.

TAGS

Simona HalepMaria SharapovaSharapovaTennisChina Open

From Zee News

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Suresh Raina to captain Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy opene...

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up &#039;afresh&#039; in T20I series
cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Aussies promise to turn up 'a...

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal and Co target Pakistan record in UAE
cricket

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal and Co ta...

West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe Test series
cricket

West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe Test series

India vs Australia 2017: Visitors&#039; nightmarish run against Virat Kohli and Co likely to continue in T20I series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Visitors' nightmarish run aga...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India&#039;s senior football team sends video message to colts
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India's senior football team send...

It&#039;ll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, Mitchell Starc warns England
cricket

It'll be Johnson 2.0 in Ashes, Mitchell Starc warns En...

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Lots of optimism attached to Indian team, says Vijayan
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Lots of optimism attached to Indi...

Dane Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name squad for Bangladesh ODIs
cricket

Dane Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name squad for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video