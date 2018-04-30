Simona Halep maintains top spot in WTA rankings

Madrid: Romania`s Simona Halep continued to lead the Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday despite exiting the Stuttgart Open in the quarter-finals.

Although Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic clinched the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday after defeating the United States` wildcard Coco Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, her ranking has not changed from the sixth place, reports Efe.

This week`s ranking list brought no changes in the top 10, as Denmark`s Caroline Wozniacki comes one spot ahead of Halep, while Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza followed in the third place.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,055

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,790

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,450

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,382

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,100

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,700

8. Venus Williams (US) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,939

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)3,271.