Simona Halep reclaims world number one ranking

Simona Halep has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, despite pulling out of last week`s Dubai Championships due to a foot injury.

Wozniacki, who was defending more points, was also absent in the United Arab Emirates. Halep is now over 400 points clear of the second-placed Dane.

Garbine Muguruza is third after reaching the semi-finals in Dubai. Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, from Ukraine, remains fourth.

WTA rankings on February 26

1. Simona Halep (ROM) 7,965 points (+1)

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7,525 (-1)

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) 6,175

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,480

5. Karolína Plísková (CZE) 5,080

6. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 5,000

7. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4,625

8. Venus Williams (USA) 4,277

9. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 3,086 (+1)

10. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,055 (-1)

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,930 (+1)

12. Julia Görges (GER) 2,910 (-1)

13. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2,813

14. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,725

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2,703

16. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2,486 (+1)

17. Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 2,433 (+1)

18. Magdaléna Rybáriková (SVK) 2,405 (+1)

19. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 2,362 (+1)

20. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,300 (+4)