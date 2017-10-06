close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Simona Halep wins Daria Kasatkina grudge match to reach China Open semis

Halep, who lost to Kasatkina in the second round of last month`s Wuhan Open, was never at risk of suffering a second consecutive defeat by the 20-year-old, sending down 19 winners to wrap up the win in just over an hour.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 23:23
Simona Halep wins Daria Kasatkina grudge match to reach China Open semis
Reuters

New Delhi: World number two Simona Halep reached the China Open semi-finals for the first time in her career after beating Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 on Friday.

Halep, who lost to Kasatkina in the second round of last month`s Wuhan Open, was never at risk of suffering a second consecutive defeat by the 20-year-old, sending down 19 winners to wrap up the win in just over an hour.

"I think I played much better than Wuhan," the Romanian said after the match. "I changed tactics and worked pretty well. I just played my game and my style, and I was very consistent and solid as well."

The tournament in Beijing has already seen Halep register a first career victory over Russian Maria Sharapova, and the second seed now has an opportunity to level her head-to-head with Jelena Ostapenko, who beat her in this year`s French Open final.

The mercurial Latvian bested Sorana Cirstea 6-4 6-4 in an error-strewn quarter-final that saw both players struggling to hold serve.

Ostapenko made a typically high 33 unforced errors, but her powerful forehand kept her out of trouble against Romanian Cirstea, who is also her doubles partner.

Twice-Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova fought off fatigue to dominate Czech compatriot Barbora Strycova 6-3 6-4 and reach her third Beijing semi-final.

Kvitova, who produced 33 winners offset by 43 unforced errors, said she was tired but very happy with the victory, and will meet Caroline Garcia in the last four.

"I couldn`t just imagine this coming to Asia," Kvitova said. "I`m already happy. I love these big matches anyway, so I will do my best tomorrow.

"I felt a little bit tired today maybe. On the court I felt pretty slow. Maybe I wasn`t, but that was my feeling. Sometimes it`s pretty confusing."

Garcia came through a gruelling contest that stretched for three hours and 21 minutes against world number three Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the day`s final match.

Playing with her right thigh heavily strapped, the Frenchwoman lost the first set, but clung on as the clock at the National Tennis Stadium ticked past midnight to prevail 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(6).

TAGS

Simona HalepDaria KasatkinaChina Open 2017tennis newssports news

From Zee News

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries punish Bangladesh
cricket

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram centuries pu...

Ben Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad, says ECB
cricket

Ben Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad...

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in strong position against Pakistan
cricket

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dimuth Karunaratne puts Sri Lanka in s...

China Open 2017: Ruthless Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final showdown with Grigor Dimitrov
Tennis

China Open 2017: Ruthless Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final s...

Prashant Chopra&#039;s double ton for Himachal Pradesh lights up Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2017-18
cricket

Prashant Chopra's double ton for Himachal Pradesh ligh...

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli&#039;s wicket will be huge for Australia in the whole series, says Tim Paine
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's wicket will be huge for Aust...

India-USA FIFA U-17 World Cup match witness lukewarm response
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

India-USA FIFA U-17 World Cup match witness lukewarm respon...

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in PKL
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in PK...

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Paraguay beat Mali 3-2 in Group B opener
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Paraguay beat Mali 3-2 in Group B...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video