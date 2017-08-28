Sounds good but I’d prefer someone else, says Rafael Nadal on potential semifinal against Roger Federer

New Delhi: Newly crowned World No.1 Rafael Nadal is all geared up for the final grand slam of the year, as US Open 2017 action kicked off today at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. And fans are more than happy that for the first time ever, Flushing Meadows would witness a Federer-Nadal rivalry with a possible semi-final showdown. But it seems that the Spaniard desires an easy way up ahead in the tournament.

37 times. That is the number of times the two have faced each other in a tennis court. But none was seen in a US Open tournament. And now with each drawn in the same half of the draw, speculation is that there might be a possible semi-final clash, becoming the first time ever that the Federer and Nadal would battle each other out at the Flushing Meadows. But Nadal desires an easy opponent.

In a pre-tournament presser the 31-year-old said, "If I am in semi-finals, no. I prefer to play against another one. It is obvious, no? I am not that way,” was Nadal’s cheeky response. “Sounds very good, but the real thing [is], I prefer to play against another player, an easier one [player] if it’s possible."

Explaining his point the Spaniard said, "I know you want to hear the other way, that I would love to play with him. I understand that is going to be great for our history. It is true that we played in all Grand Slam finals. We never played here and for sure this year we are not going to play in finals. The finals are more special than semi-finals, in that case."

2017 saw a reunion of their rivalry. With both marking a comeback into tennis action. Australian Open final was where they faced for the first time this year with Federer defeating his arch-rival in a pulsating five-setter. Then came the Indian Wells and finally Miami Open. All three times the Swiss bettered in the rivalry. However, Nadal still leads the head-to-head tie by 23-14. In fact, accounting all grand slam finals, the Nadal has won nine out of their 12 encounters.

Interestingly, Federer differs in opinion at a possible 'Fedal' at the semi-final round. He said, "I'd be happy to play him here," said Federer. "I mean, there's like, I don't know—60-plus guys in between us that don't agree we, in our section, should make it to the semis ... But I'd love to play Rafa here in New York."

For Nadal's US Open 2017 campaign, he kicks starts action tomorrow against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic. "Five matches for each remain, so ten matches, ten victories to have that match. A lot of points and games to play, so now is not the moment to think about that. For me, I think about Dusan Lajovic. That’s my goal," he said.