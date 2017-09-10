US Open 2017, men’s singles final: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: The final day of the US Open will be on September 10, Sunday (September 11, Monday India time). As always, the final of the men’s singles will take place on the final day as top seed Rafael Nadal will take on 28th seed Kevin Anderson.

While the Spaniard Nadal will be playing his fourth US Open final in search for his third title in New York, South African Anderson is playing his first-ever Major final. Nadal meanwhile is looking for his 16th Major title and will be playing his 23rd Major final.

Here are some details on the big final:

Live telecast:

The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Timings in IST:

The tennis action will begin from 1.30 am IST onwards on September 11, Monday.

Live streaming:

The US Open matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.