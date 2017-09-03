US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next round

New Delhi: Indian tennis players Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their respective matches in New York on Saturday to advance in the last Grand Slam of the year - US Open.

Fourth seeds Sania and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng took two hours and 13 minutes to defeat Slovakian pairing of Jana Cepelova and Magdalena Rybarikova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 on Court 7 to enter the third round of women's doubles.

The Indo-China pair will next take on Romanian-Spanish combine of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the quarterfinals.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Later, French Open champions Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat British-Finnish pairing of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 in their opener in an hour and 17 minutes on Court 11 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Indo-Canadian mixed doubles seventh seeds will face American-Spanish combination of Nicholas Monroe and María Jose Martínez Sánchez in the second round.