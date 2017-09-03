close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next round

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 11:09
US Open 2017: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna advance to next round
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian tennis players Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna won their respective matches in New York on Saturday to advance in the last Grand Slam of the year - US Open.

Fourth seeds Sania and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng took two hours and 13 minutes to defeat Slovakian pairing of Jana Cepelova and Magdalena Rybarikova 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 on Court 7 to enter the third round of women's doubles.

The Indo-China pair will next take on Romanian-Spanish combine of Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the quarterfinals.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Later, French Open champions Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat British-Finnish pairing of Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 in their opener in an hour and 17 minutes on Court 11 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Indo-Canadian mixed doubles seventh seeds will face American-Spanish combination of Nicholas Monroe and María Jose Martínez Sánchez in the second round.

TAGS

Sania MirzaRohan BopannaUS Open 2017India Tennis Newstennis news

From Zee News

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Live Cricket Score and Updates
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI, Colombo: Live Cricket Score an...

Twiterati show no mercy to Umar Akmal for posing with a bull
cricket

Twiterati show no mercy to Umar Akmal for posing with a bul...

Would love to play under MS Dhoni again, says Suresh Raina
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Would love to play under MS Dhoni again, says Suresh Raina

Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire to win maiden Natwest T20 Blast title
cricket

Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire to win maiden Natwest T20...

BCCI hoping to be richer by Rs 20,000 crore after IPL media rights auction
cricket

BCCI hoping to be richer by Rs 20,000 crore after IPL media...

US Open 2017: Roger Federer marches into fourth round with victory over Feliciano Lopez
Tennis

US Open 2017: Roger Federer marches into fourth round with...

All eyes on serial bench-warmer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of final ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

All eyes on serial bench-warmer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of fin...

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal enters last 16, edges closer to Roger Federer duel
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal enters last 16, edges closer to...

Isco runs the show as Spain thrash Italy 3-0 in World Cup qualifier
Football

Isco runs the show as Spain thrash Italy 3-0 in World Cup q...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video