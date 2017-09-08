close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens beats Venus Williams to reach final

Stephens, who returned to competition at Wimbledon after nearly a year off because of a foot injury, recovered from a second-set meltdown to end ninth seed Williams's hopes of reaching a third major final this year.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 08:43
US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens beats Venus Williams to reach final
Courtesy: Reuters

New York: A new grand slam champion will be crowned at the U.S. Open after Sloane Stephens beat fellow American Venus Williams 6-1 0-6 7-5 in a rollercoaster of a semi-final on Thursday.

Stephens, who returned to competition at Wimbledon after nearly a year off because of a foot injury, recovered from a second-set meltdown to end ninth seed Williams's hopes of reaching a third major final this year.

She will meet either CoCo Vandeweghe or Madison Keys, who face each other later on Thursday, in an all American final.

"I have no words to describe what I`m feeling what it took to get here. The journey I took. I have no words," said Stephens, who underwent foot surgery last February.

"If someone told me I`d make two semis and a grand slam final this year I would have passed out, which is what I feel like doing now.

"I don`t know how I got here. Hard work, that's it."

The 24-year-old Stephens, 13 years younger than Williams, paid tribute to the seven-time grand slam champion.

"I`m honestly just honoured to play at the same time as her. One of the greatest to ever play our game. She`s one of the greatest competitors and I`m honoured to share the court with her and glad to play at the same time as her.

"For American tennis there`s no question marks. The proof is in the pudding. American tennis, here we are."

Despite her lack of match play this year, Stephens began confidently and broke for 3-1 when Williams netted a routine forehand and then went on to win the last three games of the set as the 37-year-old strangely appeared to struggle with serve.

Williams was in danger again on her first service game in the second set but she managed to hold and broke in the next game thanks to a Stephens double fault.

She then held to love to stamp her domination on the second set and moved 4-0 up with a lovely service return followed by a routine volley as Stephens showed she was clearly struggling and lost the set to love when she hit yet another unforced error.

The 24-year-old, however, got back on track in the decider, taking a 1-0 lead on Williams serve when she netted an easy volley.

She saved two break points in the following game but Williams levelled for 2-2 when Stephens`s forehand sailed wide.

But at the end of a seven-minute game, Williams netted a routine volley again to give her opponent a break for 4-3.

Williams broke straight back with a service return winner and she saved a break point to hold for 5-4.

But as Williams struggled with her volley, Stephens broke for love in the 11th game and followed up on serve to close it out as Williams netted a backhand.

"It was definitely a contrast of play," Williams said of the roller-coaster match.

"You know, I continued to play aggressive and continued to play the kind of match that it takes to win. Just made too many errors there at the end."

TAGS

US Open 2017Sloane StephensTennis News. Venus Williams

From Zee News

Watch: &#039;What an amazing journey this has been&#039;, Rohit Sharma thanks fans for support
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: 'What an amazing journey this has been', R...

Commonwealth games swimmer raped 19-year-old woman after she had sex with his friend, jury hears
Other Sports

Commonwealth games swimmer raped 19-year-old woman after sh...

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai progress to doubles semifinals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Sania Mirza and Peng Shuai progress to double...

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan on the rise after thrashing Telugu Titans
Other Sports

PKL 2017: Puneri Paltan on the rise after thrashing Telugu...

BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Australia, New Zealand
cricket

BCCI announces fixtures of home series against Australia, N...

Yuvraj Singh finds no place even in 4th-string Board President&#039;s XI squad to play Australia
cricket

Yuvraj Singh finds no place even in 4th-string Board Presid...

Watch: Ben Stokes bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Roston Chase at Lord&#039;s
cricket

Watch: Ben Stokes bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Roston...

I don&#039;t want to look like I am gonna be Roger Federer&#039;s boyfriend, says Rafael Nadal
Tennis

I don't want to look like I am gonna be Roger Federer...

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before start of 2018/19 Season
Football

Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video