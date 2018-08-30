हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Serena Williams vs Venus Williams

US Open 2018: Serena Williams sets up 3rd round clash with Venus

The last time the two sisters met at a Grand Slam was in the 2017 Australian Open final, where Serena prevailed in straight sets.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Serena Williams on Wednesday overpowered German Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2 to set up a third-round clash with sister Venus Williams at the U.S. Open.

Williams sent down 13 aces and 30 winners to record her second consecutive straight-sets victory at Flushing Meadows as the 36-year-old, who is hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, wrapped up the win in one hour and seven minutes.

Earlier, Venus Williams beat Italy`s Camila Giorgi 6-4 7-5 in the second round. 

"It is always such a great crowd at night. It’s just amazing to play in front of this crowd," she said courtside after her victory. "I was happy with a lot of things."

Next up is a 30th career meeting with Venus, who beat her younger sibling in their most recent encounter at Indian Wells earlier in March.

"It is obviously a tough match," Serena added. "It's so young in the tournament, but it is what it is. It's not the end of the world. We would rather have met later. We're both going to come out per usual and play our best. "Normally, I would say cheer for me. But, whoever you feeling — me or Venus will work."

Venus Williams won the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001 while the 36-year-old Serena seeded 17th, has lifted the trophy at Flushing Meadows six times.

