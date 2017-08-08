close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most

The Swiss great has won five tour-level titles in 2017, including two Grand Slams - Australian Open and Wimbledon and two ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles - BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:57
WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Roger Federer turns 36 today and some say his game has never been better. 

He enters the Rogers Cup in Montreal with a 31-2 record this season.

The Swiss great has won five tour-level titles in 2017, including two Grand Slams - Australian Open and Wimbledon and two ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles - BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open. 

Federer also captured the Gerry Weber Open in Halle.

However, for the first time the 19-time Grand Slam winner revealed that he is scared of dogs in a promotional video. 

"I'm a little bit scared of dogs to be honest," Federer said. After a few minutes, he started to relax and played with the excitable pups.

"At the end of the day I do love dogs but I just haven't spent enough time with them," he said.

"We always used to have cat. With all the travelling over the last 20 years it's been impossible to have pets but we'll have a dog some day."

The birthday boy is in a two-way tussle with rival Rafael Nadal for the No 1 ranking. Nadal, who won his 10th French Open back in June, can leapfrog Federer by reaching the last four in Canada.

TAGS

Roger FedererRogers CupWimbledon 2017Rafael Nadaltennis newsRoger Federer BirthdayRoger Federer 36th Birthday

From Zee News

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant &#039;Neymar die&#039; during game vs Chapecoense at Camp Nou
Football

WATCH: Barcelona fans chant 'Neymar die' during g...

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans – Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 10: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers...

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally trolled for committing gaffe on Twitter
cricket

Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan secular state, gets brutally t...

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of &#039;the art of sledging&#039; to Ajinkya Rahane
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara explains importance of 'the a...

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming ICC No 1 Test bowler
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on...

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final call for DRS: Wriddhiman Saha
cricket

Even if I put forward my view, Virat Kohli takes the final...

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, crushes haters with strong reply
cricket

Irfan Pathan trolled for wearing Rakhi, crushes haters with...

&#039;Its a big morale boost,&#039; says Wriddhiman Saha on being called best Test wicket-keeper by Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

'Its a big morale boost,' says Wriddhiman Saha on...

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasan as No 1 Test all-rounder
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja dethrones Shakib Al Hasa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video