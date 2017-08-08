WATCH: Roger Federer turns 36, reveals what scares him most

New Delhi: Roger Federer turns 36 today and some say his game has never been better.

He enters the Rogers Cup in Montreal with a 31-2 record this season.

The Swiss great has won five tour-level titles in 2017, including two Grand Slams - Australian Open and Wimbledon and two ATP World Tour Masters 1000 titles - BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Federer also captured the Gerry Weber Open in Halle.

However, for the first time the 19-time Grand Slam winner revealed that he is scared of dogs in a promotional video.

"I'm a little bit scared of dogs to be honest," Federer said. After a few minutes, he started to relax and played with the excitable pups.

"At the end of the day I do love dogs but I just haven't spent enough time with them," he said.

"We always used to have cat. With all the travelling over the last 20 years it's been impossible to have pets but we'll have a dog some day."

The birthday boy is in a two-way tussle with rival Rafael Nadal for the No 1 ranking. Nadal, who won his 10th French Open back in June, can leapfrog Federer by reaching the last four in Canada.