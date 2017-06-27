close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: World No. 222 India's Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem

The Indian had earlier defeated the 72-ranked Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in the first round.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 22:27
WATCH: World No. 222 India&#039;s Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem
Screengrab

New Delhi: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan registered the biggest win of his career with a 6-3, 6-2 second round upset of top seed and World No. 8 Dominic Thiem at the Antalya Open on Tuesday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, ranked 222 in the world, reached only his second ATP quarterfinal with the victory over the Austrian. Ramkumar's previous best performance was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2016 edition of Chennai Open.

The 22-year-old was dominant in the first set and sailed to a 6-3 win. He wasted three break points in the second set before breaking the world no. 8 in the fifth game.

See video here:

"I worked really hard for this," he said after the match, "Thank you to the crowd for coming out and cheering. I like the grass. Courts are fast. I took my chances and it worked out. I’m having a great time here and thanks to all the organisers."

Congratulatory tweets poured in from all over to appreciate the effort of Chennai lad.

See some reaction here:

Ramanathan had entered the tournament through the qualifiers. The Indian had earlier defeated the 72-ranked Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in the first round.

He will next face Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus in the quarters.

TAGS

Ramkumar RamanathanDominic ThiemAntalya Opentennis newsIndia Tennis News

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals
Other Sports

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with th...

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth
Badminton

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth,...

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s goalscoring prowess in Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal
Football

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prow...

cricket

Telangana cricketer Sindhuja Reddy selected to play for US...

Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India&#039;s head coach dilemma, hopes BCCI finds right man for job
cricket

Gary Kirsten breaks silence on Team India's head coach...

Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fight China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on August 5
Other Sports

Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fig...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video